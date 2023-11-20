More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!

Updated November 20, 2023. Fulfilling current orders and then spending some time off with my family during the holidays. I will return and accept more orders in January.





Time for a honest, full disclosure post from me, Alex Sheen, Owner of Barracuda RC Boats, USA.





Over the past 8 years, I have enjoyed bringing the modeling community laser-cut model boat kits. What started as a hobby of designing and cutting models has flourished in to a business that has shipped thousands of model boat kits to 38 countries. Barracuda RC Boats, USA has been operated in my "off time" from my career as an Industrial Automation Maintenance Technician. Many early mornings, late nights, and weekends have been spent cutting model boat kits. I've truly enjoyed bringing kits to other enthusiasts in the model boat community. At this stage in my life at 34 years old, I am finding that time seems to be falling through my fingers faster than I want and that instead of hours spent working in the shop, I would much rather be inside enjoying my family. My daughter is 3.5 years old and at the perfect age where my days off from my full time job are spent having "Daddy & Daughter Days" where I take her on adventures. Every minute spent in the shop lately has been overshadowed by thoughts of "I should be spending this time with my daughter and wife."





I've taken breaks in the past from production but I feel that it is a good time with current orders to have an indefinite pause to focus on what truly matters. It isn't a matter of expenses or orders. I've actually paid for the website for the next 5 years and have more plywood on hand than I know what to do with, so I will be back eventually. I think everyone goes through points in their life that focuses and interests change. I still thoroughly enjoy boat design and modeling and have more unreleased completed designs than I care to admit... but those designs will still be there in a few months or a few years when I can reallocate time.









For now and for the foreseeable future, I have an ever-growing list of Daddy & Daughter Day adventures I need to complete. As you may know, there are only so many days you have with your child before they are all grown up and out on their own.





Thank you for your understanding and support throughout the past 8 years. More designs and kits to come... but the best job right now is being a Dad.









Sincerely,





Alex Sheen

Owner

Barracuda RC Boats, USA LLC

BarracudaRCboats.com

