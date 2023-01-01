What do I actually get in a kit?
*Note* We recommend a thin layer of fiberglass over all of our completed kits to seal the boat from water. This reinforces the balsa ply and provides a water tight seal for the boat.
Kit:
This kit includes all wood to build the hull including Laser cut ribs, keel, deck, and super structure. Depending on which boat you purchase, the sides and bottom will need to be sheeted with the balsa that is included.
Pictured: 36" Shearleg Crane Barge with all wood needed to build hull.
***These are for our standard listed kits. Custom orders, hull plugs, and special requests may differ from the kit contents unless otherwise specified.
Basic wood working and modelling skills are ASSUMED and the instruction manual is a brief guide for assembly.***
Link to sample instruction manual:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/13Q6UC5pRUn1hF7DghrnR2RthTPJ0s4O8XzEjKf8KPdI/edit?usp=drivesdk