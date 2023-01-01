*Note* We recommend a thin layer of fiberglass over all of our completed kits to seal the boat from water. This reinforces the balsa ply and provides a water tight seal for the boat.







This kit includes all wood to build the hull including Laser cut ribs, keel, deck, and super structure. Depending on which boat you purchase, t he sides and bottom will need to be sheeted with the balsa that is included.

Pictured: 36" Shearleg Crane Barge with all wood needed to build hull.