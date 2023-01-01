Toggle navigation
View Cart (0 Items)
Checkout
Home
Shop
View All
Laser Cut Kits
Custom Design
Hardware
Tug Boats and Barges
Ocean-Going Tug Boats
3D Printed Winches & Parts
What To Expect In A Kit
Contact Us
Shipping and Returns
Prior Projects & Reviews
BARRACUDA RC BOATS
Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
Search
Laser Cut Kits
Custom Design
Hardware
Tug Boats and Barges
Ocean-Going Tug Boats
3D Printed Winches & Parts
Shop
Laser Cut Kits
Laser Cut Kits
23" Flat Deck Barge
$29.99
47-Inch 30m Flat-Deck Work Barge
$157.00
23" Cargo Barge
$33.75
1/24 Multicat
$145.00
43" Mystic Mono Kit
$185.00
12" Bronc Log Tug
$49.00
Stan Patrol 5009
$325.00
36" Hackercraft Gentleman Racer
$165.00
40" USCG 40´ UTB MK IV Utility Boat
$189.00
*SOC-R* Special Operations Craft-Riverine
$159.00
47" Mississippi Cargo Rake Barge
$179.00
Chip Barge *TWO IN ONE BARGE*
$56.95
62" Fast Crew Supplier Vessel
$445.00
1:72 100" DDG-1000 Guided Missile Destroyer
$599.00
36" Wally Power 118 Yacht
$199.00
CMN Barge 42m Landing Craft
$199.00
1:48 100t Crane Barge
$299.00
1/96 52.5" LCS-2 USS Independence
$325.00
1-48 Skjold Corvette Kit
$249.00
1/16 LCVP Mk3
$265.00
49" Anchor Handling Tug Kit
$399.00
1/96 36" Sheerleg Crane Barge
$250.00
32" Fast Crew Supplier (Rix Lion Cabin)
$275.00
32" Fast Crew Supplier (SeaZip Cabin)
$285.00
Fast Response Craft Poseidon Rescue Boat
$169.00
46" Mississippi Cargo Box Barge
$181.50
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (LIMITED EDITION YELLOW)
$3.00
73" 1/12 Offshore Sport Fisherman
$499.00
1:50 70" AHTS 200 Laser cut kit + Digital design files for fittings
$870.00
1/50 Stinnes-Schub-S1
$375.00
72" Wally Power 118 Yacht
$599.00
32" Fast Crew Supplier (Arista Cabin)
$285.00
48" Manoukekai Tug Boat
$533.00
45.6" Garwood Miss America U-10 X
$325.00
1/50 ASD Tug Structure Cabin
$65.00
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (BLUE)
$2.00
More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
$0.00
Gift Certificate
$100.00
1:50 (2.7m) Kiliya River Barge
$625.00
1/50 60" Moss 424 UOS Freedom
$750.00
1:32 49" Crane Barge 2
$375.00
View All Products
Home
Shop
What To Expect In A Kit
Contact Us
Terms
Copyright © 2023 BARRACUDA RC BOATS -
Powered by Online Store