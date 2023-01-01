BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT

3D Printed Winches & Parts

1/24 Deck Winch with Rope
1/24 Deck Winch with Rope
$19.00
1/16 LCVP Mk3
1/16 LCVP Mk3
$265.00
1/50 Telescoping Deck Crane
1/50 Telescoping Deck Crane
$75.00
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (LIMITED EDITION YELLOW)
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (LIMITED EDITION YELLOW)
$3.00
1:50 70" AHTS 200 Laser cut kit + Digital design files for fittings
1:50 70" AHTS 200 Laser cut kit + Digital design files for fittings
$870.00
1/32 Water Tight doors
1/32 Water Tight doors
$3.00
1/32 55 Gallon Drum Barrel
1/32 55 Gallon Drum Barrel
$0.65
1/50 ASD Tug Structure Cabin
1/50 ASD Tug Structure Cabin
$65.00
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (BLUE)
Barracuda RC Boats, USA Koozie (BLUE)
$2.00
More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
$0.00
Gift Certificate
Gift Certificate
$100.00
1/50 60" Moss 424 UOS Freedom
1/50 60" Moss 424 UOS Freedom
$750.00