1:50 (2.7m) Kiliya River Barge
**EU CUSTOMERS MUST EMAIL US TO ORDER. BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com DO NOT PLACE AN ORDER THROUGH THE WEBSITE IF YOU ARE IN EU. Price for EU is 525£ + 25£ shipping.**
Includes:
- All laser cut parts
-Keel
-Bottom mounting plate
-Frames
-Decks
-Inner Cargo Bay
-Bulwarks
-Forward Cabin
-Main Cabin
-Wheel house
-Servo and Rudder Tray
-Precut drive shaft alignment holes
-Front and Rear cabin in polystyrene plastic
- Hard Balsa sheeting
Forward Cabin and rear cabin roofs are removable for access in to hull. You must supply electronics, hardware, vertical wheel house support, etc.
$625.00