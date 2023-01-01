1:50 (2.7m) Kiliya River Barge

**EU CUSTOMERS MUST EMAIL US TO ORDER. BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com DO NOT PLACE AN ORDER THROUGH THE WEBSITE IF YOU ARE IN EU. Price for EU is 525£ + 25£ shipping.**









Includes:

- All laser cut parts

-Keel

-Bottom mounting plate

-Frames

-Decks

-Inner Cargo Bay

-Bulwarks

-Forward Cabin

-Main Cabin

-Wheel house

-Servo and Rudder Tray

-Precut drive shaft alignment holes

-Front and Rear cabin in polystyrene plastic

- Hard Balsa sheeting













Forward Cabin and rear cabin roofs are removable for access in to hull. You must supply electronics, hardware, vertical wheel house support, etc.











