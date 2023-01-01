BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
1/50 Stinnes-Schub-S1

EU ORDERS MUST EMAIL US FIRST BEFORE ORDERING SO WE CAN CALCULATE SHIPPING



1/50 scale 865mm long 230mm wide 80mm hull depth 260mm tall (lifted wheelhouse) Kit includes:

-Laser cut wooden hull -Balsa sheets for planking -Styrene plastic structure -Articulating wheelhouse

-Miscellaneous plastic parts (stairs, plastic doors, dinghy boat, plastic bearing for wheelhouse supports


3D printed parts: -pair of 3D Printed kort nozzles, for 40mm prop -radars

- sat. antenna

-Life rings





Please allow 2-3 weeks for production before shipment. Email BarracudaRCBoatsUSA@gmail.com for shipping quotes to Europe. This kit can be cut in Europe for a total price of 275 Euro shipped. Lead time 2-3 weeks before shipment.


$375.00

