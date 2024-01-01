BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
1/24 36.5" Offshore Sport Fisherman 73'

1/24 36.5" Offshore Sport Fisherman 73'

Features: 

-Laser cut Keel and frames 

-Laser cut styrene cabin with engraved rear deck

-Basswood sticks

-Hard Balsa Sheeting 

-Precut shaft alignment holes and rudder holes

-Servo tray

-Battery Tray

-Basic instruction manual

**Optional** build board and engraved stand.



These kits use 1/4" drive shaft tubes for use with 3/16" drive shafts. Rudder holes are 3/16" for use with 3/16" brass tube and 1/8" diameter rudder posts. Hardware is not included but info is below for what you will need:


-(2) 1/4" x 12" brass tubes 

-(2) 3/16" drive shafts at least 16" long each

-(2) rudders with 1/8" posts which are available on our website

-(2) 3/16" brass tubes to hold rudder at least 2" long each


These kits come unassembled and unpainted. Motor, propellers, tuna tower rods, hardware and electronics are not included.

$225.00

Featured Products

More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
$0.00
36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
$265.00