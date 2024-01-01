1/24 36.5" Offshore Sport Fisherman 73'
Features:
-Laser cut Keel and frames
-Laser cut styrene cabin with engraved rear deck
-Basswood sticks
-Hard Balsa Sheeting
-Precut shaft alignment holes and rudder holes
-Servo tray
-Battery Tray
-Basic instruction manual
**Optional** build board and engraved stand.
These kits use 1/4" drive shaft tubes for use with 3/16" drive shafts. Rudder holes are 3/16" for use with 3/16" brass tube and 1/8" diameter rudder posts. Hardware is not included but info is below for what you will need:
-(2) 1/4" x 12" brass tubes
-(2) 3/16" drive shafts at least 16" long each
-(2) rudders with 1/8" posts which are available on our website
-(2) 3/16" brass tubes to hold rudder at least 2" long each
These kits come unassembled and unpainted. Motor, propellers, tuna tower rods, hardware and electronics are not included.
$225.00