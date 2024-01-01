1/24 36.5" Offshore Sport Fisherman 73'

Features: -Laser cut Keel and frames -Laser cut styrene cabin with engraved rear deck -Basswood sticks -Hard Balsa Sheeting -Precut shaft alignment holes and rudder holes -Servo tray -Battery Tray -Basic instruction manual **Optional** build board and engraved stand.



These kits use 1/4" drive shaft tubes for use with 3/16" drive shafts. Rudder holes are 3/16" for use with 3/16" brass tube and 1/8" diameter rudder posts. Hardware is not included but info is below for what you will need:

-(2) 1/4" x 12" brass tubes -(2) 3/16" drive shafts at least 16" long each -(2) rudders with 1/8" posts which are available on our website -(2) 3/16" brass tubes to hold rudder at least 2" long each

These kits come unassembled and unpainted. Motor, propellers, tuna tower rods, hardware and electronics are not included.