36.5" Anchor Handling Tug

Includes:

Laser cut Furniture grade frames

Laser cut Marine grade Baltic birch keel

Removable laser cut Super Structure

Removable deck

Radar Mast

Balsa Sheets for sheeting









Please note: This is an expert level modeler's kit. All wood to complete the hull is included. You will have to add fittings, hardware, and power options. This kit includes CNC cut keel, laser cut frames and super structure that easily fit together. You will have to sheet the bottom and bow by hand. We insist you cover the boat with a layer of fiberglass to seal the wood after the hull is assembled. This fiberglass is not included in the kit. You will have to have expert level modeling skills and basic wood working skills to complete this kit.







