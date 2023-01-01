1/32 39" Alaskan Crab Boat





Length: 39 inc





Includes:

-Basic build Instructions

-Laser cut wood kit

-Laser engraved deck

-Laser cut sheeting

-Styrene accent pieces

-Rope

-Chain

-12 piece LED Light Kit





3d printed parts

*Window frames

*Radar dome and rotating antenna

*Anchor

*Rubber ball fender

*Water tight doors

*Railings

*Flood lights with LEDs

*Navigation lights with LEDs

*(2) Crab pots with netting (you must sew netting on)

*Crane

*Life rings

*Rudders

*(10) crabs





This is a medium skill level kit. All parts are laser cut but you will require sanding, gluing, drilling, wiring, and painting skills to complete. This kit comes as a flat pack of wooden parts and you must assemble.





You must add your remote control electronics like servos and motor. Hardware must be added (propellers and driveshaft.)

















Questions? Email us at BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com









