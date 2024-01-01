BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
1:48 100t Crane Barge

Length: 35 inches
Power Option: Electric


 Includes:
  • Furniture grade birch plywood frames
  • Sheeting 
  • Laser cut super structure
  • Laser cut crane cabin
  • 1/8" brass rod for crane arm
  • 1/16" brass rod for crane arm
  • 1/32" brass rod for railings
  • Assembly and soldering jig for crane boom (picture #7)
  • Pulleys for crane boom
  • 20' of waxed cord for crane wire


You will need to provide your choice of power source, continuous rotation servos for the crane, and hardware. Please note, this kit does require soldering and cutting of brass rod. 
$299.00

