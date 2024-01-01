1:48 100t Crane Barge
Length: 35 inches
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
- Furniture grade birch plywood frames
- Sheeting
- Laser cut super structure
- Laser cut crane cabin
- 1/8" brass rod for crane arm
- 1/16" brass rod for crane arm
- 1/32" brass rod for railings
- Assembly and soldering jig for crane boom (picture #7)
- Pulleys for crane boom
- 20' of waxed cord for crane wire
You will need to provide your choice of power source, continuous rotation servos for the crane, and hardware. Please note, this kit does require soldering and cutting of brass rod.
$299.00