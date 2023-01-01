1/50 60" Moss 424 UOS Freedom

Preorder open now for 1/50 60" Moss 424. Kit production time is 4-6 weeks from time of order and kit will begin shipping the beginning of November.





Laser cut kit contents:

-keel

-frames

-multiple decks

-cabin structures

-partial side sheeting

-Clear plastic for windows

-hard balsa for remaining of sheeting on bow, sides and bottom









3D printing STL files are included as an add on option if you want to print these at home. THESE ARE ONLY DIGITAL FILES AND PHYSICAL 3D PRINTED PARTS WILL NOT COME WITH THE KIT. (





-Main winch which can be animated for motion using a continuous servo motor.

-Secondary winch

-Windlass winch (need resin printer but available on shapeways)

-Tugger winch (need resin printer but available on shapeways)

-Extendable crane

-3 types of water tight doors





Please email BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com with any questions. NOTE: Once digital files are sent via email, no refunds can be made. No exceptions. So please email with any questions.