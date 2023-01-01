1:50 70" AHTS 200 Laser cut kit + Digital design files for fittings

- 70" 1:50 AHTS 200 Laser cut wood kit

(Frames, keel, deck, laser cut side sheeting, balsa for bottom and bow, clear window plastic, and styrene cabin.)





- CAD STL files of parts like stern roller, 2 winches, cranes, radar, davits, mast, korts, rudders, window frames, etc. for you to print on YOUR 3D printer. Files listed here:









When you order, you will receive a folder with 3D printable STL files of fittings listed above within 24 hours. The laser cut wood kit for the hull and structure has a lead time of about 6 weeks so by the time the kit arrives you can have the 3D printing done.





CAD files are sent as an assembly and can be broken in your printing program to print the parts according to your printer layout.









Email me at BarracudaRCBoatsUSA@Gmail.com or message me here for more info.













***** ACTUAL 3D PRINTED PARTS ARE NOT INCLUDED. ONLY THE FILE TO 3D PRINT THE PART YOURSELF ON YOUR 3D PRINTER NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN AFTER DESIGN FILES ARE SENT. NO EXCEPTIONS. *****



