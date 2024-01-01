1/6 40" Logging Tug Alberni





1/6 Logging Tug Alberni





Length: 40





Includes:

-Basic build Instructions

-Laser cut wood kit

-Laser cut cabin

-Laser cut deck and side sheets

-Styrene accent pieces

-2 piece LED Navigation Light Kit

-Hard balsa bottom sheeting





Optional 3D printed steerable kort with rudder is $60. Kort size requires 4" prop. Hull includes precut shaft in keel for easy alignment.





This is a medium skill level kit. All parts are laser cut but you will require sanding, gluing, drilling, wiring, and painting skills to complete. This kit comes as a flat pack of wooden parts and you must assemble.





You must add your fittings, accessories, and remote control electronics like servos and motor. 3D printed accessories in photos not included. Hardware must be added (propellers and driveshaft.)

















Questions? Email us at BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com



