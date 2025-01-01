1/8 43" Monterey Clipper Short Kit

Monterey Clipper Short Kit





Length: 43 inches

Scale: 1:8

Power Option: Electric









Includes:

-All laser cut parts

-frames

-keel with precut shaft hole

-Removable laser engraved deck

-Removable cabin

-Bulwarks





Scaled printed plans are available for $38 These greatly aid in the adding of detail to the kit.

















Please note: This is a "short" kit. You will need to provide balsa sheeting for the bottom, fittings, hardware, and power options. You will have to have medium level modeling skills and basic wood working skills to complete this kit. **Finished kit in pictures has had fittings and details added that are not included in the short kit**









For international shipments outside of the USA, please contact BarracudaRCboatsUSA@gmail.com so we can estimate shipping.









Photo credit to Charles S.