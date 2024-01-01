1/96 36" Sheerleg Crane Barge
Scale: 1:96
Hull Length (not including crane boom): 36 inches
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
- Furniture grade birch plywood frames
- Laser cut super structure
- Laser cut side sheeting
- 2 Removable hatches to access batteries, winches, and hardware
- Basswood sticks
- Plastic pulleys for winches
- Winch servo mounts
- Basic instructions with pictures
You will need to provide your power source and hardware.
Please note, this is a medium skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions.
$250.00