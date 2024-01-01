BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
1:96 36" Sheerleg Crane Barge 


Scale: 1:96
Hull Length (not including crane boom): 36 inches
Power Option: Electric


 Includes:
  • Furniture grade birch plywood frames
  • Laser cut super structure
  • Laser cut side sheeting
  • 2 Removable hatches to access batteries, winches, and hardware
  • Basswood sticks
  • Plastic pulleys for winches
  • Winch servo mounts
  • Basic instructions with pictures
You will need to provide your power source and hardware. 

Please note, this is a medium skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions. 


$250.00

