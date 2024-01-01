1:96 75" DDG-1000 USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer
Scale: 1:96
Length: 75 inches
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
- Laser cut frames
- Laser cut keel
- Laser Cut super structure
- Laser Cut side sheeting
- 2 Removable hatches to access batteries and hardware
- (6) Basswood sticks
- Servo mount
- Laser cut bow bulb form
- Hard balsa for bottom sheeting
- Basic instructions with pictures
You will need to provide your power source and hardware.
Please note, this is a medium skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions. The frame is easily assembled in only 20 minutes!
Scale fittings are available on Shapeways
$379.00