1:96 75" DDG-1000 USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer

Includes:

Laser cut frames

Laser cut keel

Laser Cut super structure

Laser Cut side sheeting

2 Removable hatches to access batteries and hardware

(6) Basswood sticks

Servo mount

Laser cut bow bulb form

Hard balsa for bottom sheeting

Basic instructions with pictures

You will need to provide your power source and hardware.





Please note, this is a medium skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions. The frame is easily assembled in only 20 minutes!



