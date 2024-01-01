BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 4-6 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
1:96 75" DDG-1000 USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer

1:96 75" DDG-1000 USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer

1:96 75" DDG-1000 Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer 


Scale: 1:96
Length: 75 inches
Power Option: Electric


 Includes:
  • Laser cut frames
  • Laser cut keel 
  • Laser Cut super structure
  • Laser Cut side sheeting
  • 2 Removable hatches to access batteries and hardware
  • (6) Basswood sticks
  • Servo mount
  • Laser cut bow bulb form
  • Hard balsa for bottom sheeting
  • Basic instructions with pictures
You will need to provide your power source and hardware. 

Please note, this is a medium skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions. The frame is easily assembled in only 20 minutes!

Scale fittings are available on Shapeways
$379.00

Featured Products

36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
$265.00