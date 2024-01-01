47-Inch 30m Flat-Deck Work Barge
$157.00
47" 30m Flat-Deck Work Barge
Length: 47 inches
Power Option: Non-powered
Includes:
- Furniture Grade Birch frames
- CNC Cut sheeting
- Basswood sticks for detailing on sides
- Bollards laser-cut mounted in 6 positions to allow ropes to be tied to the vessel under tow
- Deck is made from 1/4" Birch to allow heavy loads to be carried
- Basic instructions with pictures
Please note, this is a basic level kit. The kit is shipped as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions and you must assemble. Only the barge is included in this kit. The tug is shown for scale and is sold separately.