47-Inch 30m Flat-Deck Work Barge

$157.00

Length: 47 inches
Power Option: Non-powered


 Includes:
  • Furniture Grade Birch frames
  • CNC Cut sheeting
  • Basswood sticks for detailing on sides
  • Bollards laser-cut mounted in 6 positions to allow ropes to be tied to the vessel under tow
  • Deck is made from 1/4" Birch to allow heavy loads to be carried
  • Basic instructions with pictures

Please note, this is a basic level kit. The kit is shipped as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions and you must assemble. Only the barge is included in this kit. The tug is shown for scale and is sold separately.
