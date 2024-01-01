BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
46" Mississippi Cargo Box Barge

Designed true to plans for 195' Box Barge

Length: 47 inches
Power Option: Non-powered
Scale: 1/50 (but can be used for Springer class boats as well)


 Includes:
  • Laser cut frames and sheeting
  • Reinforcement basswood sticks
  • 4 Bollards mounted through the deck in 4 positions to allow ropes to be tied to the vessel under tow
  • 6' of nylon tow rope 
  • Basic instructions 
  • **Optional covered cargo top**

**** Is your club interested in multiple barges? Please contact us for bulk pricing of 3 or more barges! ****


Please note, this is a medium level kit. The kit is shipped as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions and you must assemble. Top Cargo cover is optional and will not ship with the standard kit unless you select "yes" from the drop down menu.
$191.50

