62" Fast Crew Supplier Vessel









Features:

-Laser cut keel and frames

-Laser cut cabin

-Laser cut sheeting

-Basswood sticks

-Precut shaft alignment holes and rudder holes

-Servo tray

-Basic instruction manual









**Optional** engraved stand









These kits use 5/16" drive shaft tubes for use with 1/4" drive shafts. Rudder holes are 3/16" for use with 3/16" brass tube and 1/8" diameter rudder posts. Hardware is not included but info is below for what you will need:





-(2) 5/16" x 24" brass tubes

-(2) 1/4" drive shafts at least 28" long each

-(2) rudders with 1/8" posts which are available on our website

-(2) 3/16" brass tubes to hold rudder at least 2" long each





These kits come unassembled and unpainted. Motor, propellers, hardware, and electronics are not included.



