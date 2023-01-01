62" Fast Crew Supplier Vessel
Features:
-Laser cut keel and frames
-Laser cut cabin
-Laser cut sheeting
-Basswood sticks
-Precut shaft alignment holes and rudder holes
-Servo tray
-Basic instruction manual
**Optional** engraved stand
These kits use 5/16" drive shaft tubes for use with 1/4" drive shafts. Rudder holes are 3/16" for use with 3/16" brass tube and 1/8" diameter rudder posts. Hardware is not included but info is below for what you will need:
-(2) 5/16" x 24" brass tubes
-(2) 1/4" drive shafts at least 28" long each
-(2) rudders with 1/8" posts which are available on our website
-(2) 3/16" brass tubes to hold rudder at least 2" long each
These kits come unassembled and unpainted. Motor, propellers, hardware, and electronics are not included.
$445.00