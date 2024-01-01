Toggle navigation
75" Modular Rake Barge
75" Modular Rake Barge
A modular barge that can be built as 1 piece or split in sections for easy transport!
Scale: 1:32
Length: 75 inches
Power Option: Non-powered
Includes:
Laser cut frames
Laser cut sheeting
Basswood sticks for detailing on sides and support
4 Bollards to allow ropes to be tied to the vessel under tow
Basic instructions with pictures
Please note, this is a basic level kit. The kit is shipped as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions and you must assemble.
