BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
75" Modular Rake Barge

75" Modular Rake Barge

A modular barge that can be built as 1 piece or split in sections for easy transport!


Scale: 1:32
Length: 75 inches
Power Option: Non-powered


 Includes:
  • Laser cut frames   
  • Laser cut sheeting
  • Basswood sticks for detailing on sides and support
  • 4 Bollards to allow ropes to be tied to the vessel under tow
  • Basic instructions with pictures

Please note, this is a basic level kit. The kit is shipped as a flat pack with a parts list and instructions and you must assemble. 
$235.00
This item is out of stock

Featured Products

More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
More time for Daddy & Daughter Adventures!
$0.00
36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
36.5" Anchor Handling Tug
$265.00