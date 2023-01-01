36" Hackercraft Gentleman Racer

BARRACUDA RC BOATS Custom Laser Cut Boat Kits PRODUCTION TIME IS 3-4 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT
36" 1:10 Hacker Craft Gentleman's Racer


Modeled After:
Hacker-Craft
Model: GENTLEMEN'S RACER
Year: 1936
Scale: 1/10
Length: 36"
Power Option: Electric

 Includes:
-Laser cut plywood frames
-Laser Cut Keel with precut shaft holes
- Basswood sticks 
- Engine bay door frames/sheeting
-Servo and rudder tray
-Integrated Motor stringers
- Pre-cut deck
- Balsa wood sheets

Optional build board and stand available.


This kit includes all wood parts to build the hull. You will need to provide your choice of mahogany sheeting, power source, and hardware
$165.00

