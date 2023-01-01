36" Hackercraft Gentleman Racer
36" 1:10 Hacker Craft Gentleman's Racer
Modeled After:
Hacker-Craft
Model: GENTLEMEN'S RACER
Year: 1936
Scale: 1/10
Length: 36"
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
-Laser cut plywood frames
-Laser Cut Keel with precut shaft holes
- Basswood sticks
- Engine bay door frames/sheeting
-Servo and rudder tray
-Integrated Motor stringers
- Pre-cut deck
- Balsa wood sheets
Optional build board and stand available.
This kit includes all wood parts to build the hull. You will need to provide your choice of mahogany sheeting, power source, and hardware
$165.00