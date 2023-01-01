36" Hackercraft Gentleman Racer

36" 1:10 Hacker Craft Gentleman's Racer





Modeled After:

Hacker-Craft

Model: GENTLEMEN'S RACER

Year: 1936

Scale: 1/10

Length: 36"

Power Option: Electric





Includes:

-Laser cut plywood frames

-Laser Cut Keel with precut shaft holes

- Basswood sticks

- Engine bay door frames/sheeting

-Servo and rudder tray

-Integrated Motor stringers

- Pre-cut deck

- Balsa wood sheets





Optional build board and stand available.









This kit includes all wood parts to build the hull. You will need to provide your choice of mahogany sheeting, power source, and hardware