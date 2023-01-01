1/32 47" Alaskan Crab Boat 2





1/32 47" Alaskan Crab Boat Kit 2





Length: 47 inches

Scale: 1:32

Power Option: Electric









Includes:

-All laser cut parts

-Frames

-Keel with precut shaft hole

-Servo plate with rudder hole

-Removable deck access

-Removable cabin

-Bulwarks









All wood to complete wood hull kit is included. You must provide your fittings, electronics, and running gear.



DIGITAL INSTRUCTIONS LOCATED HERE:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/13Q6UC5pRUn1hF7DghrnR2RthTPJ0s4O8XzEjKf8KPdI/edit?usp=sharing

