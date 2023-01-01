1/32 47" Alaskan Crab Boat 2
1/32 47" Alaskan Crab Boat Kit 2
Length: 47 inches
Scale: 1:32
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
-All laser cut parts
-Frames
-Keel with precut shaft hole
-Servo plate with rudder hole
-Removable deck access
-Removable cabin
-Bulwarks
All wood to complete wood hull kit is included. You must provide your fittings, electronics, and running gear.
DIGITAL INSTRUCTIONS LOCATED HERE:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/13Q6UC5pRUn1hF7DghrnR2RthTPJ0s4O8XzEjKf8KPdI/edit?usp=sharing
$399.00