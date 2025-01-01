SOC-R* Special Operations Craft-Riverine

Scale: 1:12
Length: 36 inches
Power Option: Electric
Includes:
-
Birch frames & keel
- Laser cut parts
- Removable deck to access batteries and hardware
- Hard balsa for bottom sheeting
You will need to provide your power source and hardware.
Please note, this is a beginners skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list. The frame is easily assembled with tab-slot construction!
**The action figures, mini guns, radar, seats, electronics, motors, etc are NOT included in this kit. Only the laser cut wood parts are included.**