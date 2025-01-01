BARRACUDA RC BOATS

*SOC-R* Special Operations Craft-Riverine

$159.00

SOC-R Special Operations Craft- Riverine

Scale: 1:12
Length: 36 inches
Power Option: Electric


 Includes:
  • Birch frames & keel 
  • Laser cut parts
  • Removable deck to access batteries and hardware
  • Hard balsa for bottom sheeting

You will need to provide your power source and hardware. 

Please note, this is a beginners skill level kit. It will come as a flat pack with a parts list. The frame is easily assembled with tab-slot construction!

**The action figures, mini guns, radar, seats, electronics, motors, etc are NOT included in this kit. Only the laser cut wood parts are included.**
